IND vs ENG: Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes to play for England Lions ahead of India Test series The five-match Test series between England and India is just over a fortnight away, and the hosts have started preparing for the massive contest. Two of their fast bowlers will play against India A in the four-day match starting from June 6.

New Delhi:

Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue will feature in the second four-day match between India A and England Lions starting on June 6 (Friday) in Northampton. England have taken this step most likely to keep their players match-ready ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series against India. Woakes is making an England comeback from an ankle injury and recently took six wickets for Warwickshire while Tongue featured for England in their recent one-off Test match against Zimbabwe.

According to a report in Telegraph Sport, fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of at least the first Test, which is a major blow for England's seam bowling stocks. He sustained a hamstring injury during the game against Zimbabwe and had walked off only after bowling six overs. Mark Wood has already been ruled out of the entire series against India due to a knee injury, even as Jofra Archer is unlikely to be match fit for the first two Tests due to a thumb injury.

Apart from Woakes and Tongue, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, and Sam Cook are the fast bowlers in contention to be picked for the first Test, to be played on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. Shoaib Bashir is set to continue as the frontline spinner for the home team. Earlier, even Ben Stokes was also likely to feature for England Lions, but he didn't feature in the 13-man squad announced on Wednesday (June 4).

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has reached UK and is expected to feature in the clash against England Lions to amp up his preparations for the upcoming series. However, India's Test captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will miss the clash as they are now due to travel with the entire squad on Friday.

England Lions squad: James Rew (capt & wk), Farhan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Max Holden, Ben McKinney, Eddie Jack, Ajeet Singh Dale, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.