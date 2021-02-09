IND vs ENG | Joe Root's winning streak in Asia, James Anderson aging like fine wine - In Numbers

Image Source : BCCI England cricket team

Buoyed by their Gabba win last month, India were expected to pose a tough fight amid the obstacles against England in Chennai on a tough final day in the series opener but crumbled under the mastery of James Anderson, who along with Jack Leach helped the visitors fold the might hosts to register an astounding 227-run win. The spinner drew first blood on the final morning before a breathtaking spell from Anderson castled down India's middle order cheaply. Virat Kohli waged a lone battle with a valiant 72 but losing five wickets in the opening session left India with a bleak opportunity for a comeback. Ben Stokes eventually removed the captain before Leach and Jofra Archer finished up the tail to hand England a 1-0 lead and hope of a berth in the World Championship final.

3 wins for England now in India since 2010 which is the most for any visiting team, two of which were part of their historic 2012/13 series win, India's only blip in their glorious home record during the period. The win also made them the third team after Australia and South Africa to bag four wins in India since the start of this century, with England having the best win-loss ratio of 0.5.

6 consecutive wins for England in Asia which is the second-longest streak by a non-asian team after Australia's run of seven victories between 2002 and 2004. England had earlier defeated Sri Lanka in back-to-back tours - 3-0 in 2018 and 2-0 in 2021 before the Chennai win.

100 percent record for Root the captain, on Asian soil. The next best win percentage belongs to Tony Grieg - 60 per cent with three wins in five Tests. With six wins in Asia, Root now stands third after Graeme Smith (8 wins in 21 Tests) and Clive Lloyd (7 wins in 17 Tests) in the list of most wins by a visiting captain in Asia.

26 wins for Root in 47 games now takes him to the top of England's all-time list with most wins by a captain alongside Michael Vaughan.

343 wickets is Anderson's tally after turning 30, which is the most for any fast bowler, surpassing West Indies' Courtney Walsh (341 wickets). Overall, he stands fourth on the list after Rangana Herath (398), Muttiah Muralitharan (388) and Shane Warne (386).