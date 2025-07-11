IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev in historic record list after cleaning Ben Stokes Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc early on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England as he got three wickets in the first hour of the play. Bumrah surpassed former India great Kapil Dev in a major record list with his first wicket of the day.

New Delhi:

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah surpassed former great India captain Kapil Dev in a major record list on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England. Bumrah, the pace talisman, struck early on the second day as he removed England skipper Ben Stokes with a peach of a delivery to take the visitors off to a strong start at Lord's.

England began the second day 251/4 with Joe Root one run short of his hundred. Root got to the milestone on the first delivery to get to his 37th Test ton, before Bumrah began his brilliance.

He removed Stokes in his second over with a peach of a delivery that jagged back in from a good length to hit the top of off stump. With that dismissal, Bumrah went past Indian icon Kapil Dev in the list of most wickets by Indian players in England.

Coming into the third Test, Bumrah was one behind Kapil on the list with 42 scalps to his name. He equalled the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper with the wicket of Harry Brook on Day 1 and got past him after removing Stokes.

Meanwhile, the talisman then got Joe Root with another nip-backer that deflected off the bat to the stumps. Bumrah then removed Chris Woakes on the very next ball, nipping him behind. While the umpires had ruled him not out, India reviewed to overturn the decision as there was a faint edge.

Most wickets for India in England:

1 - Ishant Sharma: 51 wickets in 15 matches

2 - Jasprit Bumrah: 46 wickets in 11 matches

3 - Kapil Dev: 43 wickets in 13 matches

4 - Mohammed Shami: 42 wickets in 14 matches

5 - Anil Kumble: 36 wickets in 10 matches

England resumed the day on 251/4 as both teams shared the things on the opening day. Nitish Kumar Reddy had taken two wickets in an over, while Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah got one each in the third session.