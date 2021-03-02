IND vs ENG | Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss ODI series against England: Report

Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested from the final Test against England and the five-match T20I contest as well, is likely to miss the three-game ODI series as well.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the "personal reason" for which he has been released from the Test squad will keep him out of the ODI series as well which begins from March 23 in Pune.

The unavailability of Bumrah will give India to look at newer options during the ODI contest against England.

Meanwhile, the report further adds that mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has failed to pass the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru last week. This implies that Varun is likely to miss his India debut for the second time in five months after being put on the sidelines in the Australia T20I series owing to an injury which offered a spot to T Natarajan.

With still 10 days to go for the T20I series, Varun might be sent for a second Yo-Yo test.

India are presently gearing up for the fourth and final Test against England a win in which will confirm their spot in the World Test Championship final.