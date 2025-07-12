IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah equals Wasim Akram in massive feat with fifer in first innings Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets in the first innings of the ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. Doing so, he equalled the record of Wasim Akram and joined him in an elite list.

London:

The Indian team put in a good showing on day 2 of the ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. The day began with Joe Root and Ben Stokes on the crease, and as Root completed his century, alongside Stokes scoring 44 and Jamie Smith amassing 51, England managed to post a total of 387 runs in the first innings.

Throughout the first innings, India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the star performer for the visitors. Making an instant impact, Bumrah went on to take five wickets in the first innings of the game and had a big role in limiting the hosts to a score of 387 runs.

It is interesting to note that taking five wickets, Bumrah equalled former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram in the list of Asian bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in SENA countries. The two pacers both have 11 fifers each to their name.

Rahul-Pant hope for good knocks on day 3

Speaking of the game between England and India, after England ended their first innings on a score of 387 runs, India came out to bat and got off to a subpar start as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal departed on a score of 13 runs in eight deliveries.

Furthermore, Karun Nair added 40 runs on the board before departing, alongside Shubman Gill, who scored 16 runs in 44 deliveries. By the end of day 2, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant stood tall at the crease. Where Rahul ended the day on a score of 53* runs, Pant amassed 19* runs, and both batters will hope to build on the same as day 3 of the clash approaches.

Asian bowlers with the most fifers in SENA countries:

Jasprit Bumrah: 11

Wasim Akram: 11

Muttiah Muralitharan: 10

Imran Khan: 8

Kapil Dev: 7

Also Read: