IND vs ENG | Ishan Kishan dedicates MoM award to coach's late father; credits seniors and Mumbai Indians

Debutant Ishan Kishan looked in fine touch as he scored a solid half-century in his first game in the blue jersey, helping India register a comprehensive seven-wicket victory and level the five-match series 1-1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Kishan's 32-ball 56 and his 94-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Virat Kohli (73*) took the match away from the touring party.

Ishan, who became the second Indian after Ajinkya Rahane to score a T20I half-century on debut, gave the credit to the senior players who gave him the freedom to go in the middle and express himself. The southpaw also thanked his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) after clinching the Man of the Match award in his maiden appearance for India.

"Credit goes to my seniors who told me to go and express myself. It's not easy to come and play your first game against a quality side. Mumbai Indians helped me a lot and I want to continue the momentum.

"Wanted to finish the game and I knew there is a senior player batting superbly at the other end. I was disappointed with the fact that I didn't finish the game. The shot that I smashed Tom for a six off his first ball, that was special," said Ishan in the post-match conference.

In the end, the 22-year-old dedicated his Man of the Match award to his coach's dad who passed away a few days ago.

"Really proud and happy and I want to thank all my coaches, seniors and everyone who helped me get here. Now it's my time to show them what I've got. My coach's Dad passed away a few days back and he always said that you have to go out and score and I want to dedicate this award to him," he concluded.