IND vs ENG | India's come-from-behind series win, Axar's dream run, Ashwin enters record books - In Numbers

Image Source : BCCI Indian cricket team

India wrapped up the final Test in Ahmedabad in dominant fashion with the spin combination of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel taking a fi-fer each to demolish the hosts, restricting them 25 runs short of India's first-innings lead. The morning started with Washington Sundar frustrating the English attack before the all-rounder was left four runs short of his maiden ton. Axar and Ashwin then hounded the visitors with the left-arm picking his fourth fi-fer in the series and the latter re-entering record books as India finished the fourth Test in the final hour of day 3.

6 times India have now scripted a come-from-behind win, after losing the opener. They beat England 2-1 (5) in 1972/73 series, beat Australia 2-1(3) in the 2000/01 series, beat Sri Lanka 2-1(3) in 2015, beat Australia 2-1(4) in 2016/17, and 2-1(4) in 2020/21. This is also the first time in Test history, India have won two back-to-back contests after losing the first Test of the series.

10 consecutive Test series win by Virat Kohli in India which is now the joint-most by a captain on home soil alongside Australia' Ricky Ponting. This was also his 36th Test win as a captain as he equalled Clive Llyod in the all-time list to stand joint-fourth.

32 wickets have been taken by Ashwin in the series at 18.82 and a strike rate of 41.8 which is the most in the contest and the most by the offie in any series, surpassing his tally of 31 wickets which he had picked in 2015/16 series against South Africa. The tally also makes him the only Indian bowler to take 30-plus wickets twice in a Test series twice.

5 cricketers have achieved the double of 30-plus wickets and a century in a series and Ashwin is the latest entrant. He had scored a sensational hundred, his fifth in his career, in the Chennai Test. Ashwin, however, is the only player to achieve it in a four-Test series.

30 times Ashwin have now taken a five-wicket haul in his career, which ties him with James Anderson in the sixth spot. The English seamer achieved the tally in 160 Tests, while Ashwin's 30 fi-fer came in just 78 Tests.

27 wickets taken by Axar in the series, at 10.59 and strike rate of 28.3, is the joint-most by an Indian in their debut series, equalling Dilip Doshi's 1979/80 feat against Australia which was a six-Test series.

4 five-wicket hauls by Axar is now the joint-most in World Test Championship, equalling Kyle Jamieson (4 in 6 Tests) and Nathan Lyon (4 in 14 Tests). He also becomes the first Indian bowler to pick 4 or more wickets in 5 consecutive innings - 2/40, 5/60, 6/38, 5/32, 4/68, 5/34 - and is the first Indian cricketer to take five-wicket hauls in each of his first 3 Test matches.

104 wickets have been taken by spinners in this Test series which is the third-highest by the variety after 108 wickets in 2016/17 series and 109 wickets in the 1972/73 series, both between India and England.

67 of those wickets have been taken by Indian spinners which is the joint third-most after 72 and 68 wickets in 1972/73 series and 2016/17 series respectively against England and equalling the tally of 1977/78 series against Australia.

3 England have now lost 3 Tests in a row which is their joint-longest run under Joe Root's captaincy.