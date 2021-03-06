IND vs ENG | India reclaim top spot in ICC Test Rankings after England series win

Image Source : BCCI Indian cricket team

It has been a triple delight for the Indian Test team following their emphatic come-from-behind series win against England at home at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, one of which has been left under the shadows of their qualification for the World Test Championship final. India have reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings.

India, with the 3-1 series win, now have 122 rating points having amassed 4505 points from 37 matches in the designated period. They have gone past their opponent for the WTC final, New Zealand, who have a rating of 118. England stand fourth in the list with 105 ratings, behind Australia (113).

Yet, it is the World Test Championship that has taken centre stage following India's win and Ravichandran Ashwin's words explained it all.

Image Source : ICC MEDIA GRAB ICC Test Rankings

"The fact that we qualified for the WTC final is very important. Beating Australia in Australia has to be the pinnacle, but with the context - being in the WTC final is not a joke - this means a lot to us. WTC final is as good as WC final," he said after collecting his eighth Man of the Series award.

India will hence face New Zealand at the Lord's in July 18 for final.