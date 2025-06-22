IND vs ENG: Harry Brook dismissed on 99, becomes third player to register unwanted record at Leeds Harry Brook entered an unwanted list as he was dismissed on 99 during the first innings of the first Test against India in Leeds. Brook lived by the sword and died by it as he fell agonisingly short of his ninth Test hundred.

Harry Brook fell agonisingly short of a hundred as he was dismissed on 99 during the first innings of the opening Test match between India and England at Leeds. Brook, who lived manier lives during his blistering knock, was caught in the deep by Shardul Thakur, as he missed his ton at his home ground by one run.

Prasidh Krishna got the much-needed wicket for the visitors a little after the drinks break in the second session on Day 3. His short ball ploy worked wonders as Brook tried pulling it over long-leg, where Shardul Thakur held on to the chance with ease.

Brook threw his head up as he went back disappointed of having missed a ton at his home venue. Meanwhile, the English No.5 has joined a rare list of players of being dismissed on the vicious number.

Brook has become just the third player in the history of cricket to be dismissed on 99 at Headingley, Leeds. The previous two were Mike Atherton and Saleem Malik. Atherton was dismissed on the unlucky number during a Test against South Africa in 1994, while Malik fell on 99 during Pakistan's fixture against the Three Lions in 1987.

Brook was earlier dropped twice on Day 3. He had edged one off Ravindra Jadeja on 46, however, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed to hold onto it. Subsequently, the English batter had edged one off Jasprit Bumrah on 82 with Yashasvi Jaiswal spilling out a chance at fourth slip.

Meanwhile, Brook was earlier caught out on duck by Mohammed Siraj only to receive a reprieve after Bumrah had overstepped. However, he ran out of luck at the time when he needed a bit of it and got dismissed for 99.

Brook second English player out on 99 against India

Meanwhile, Brook is the second English player to be dismissed for 99 in a Test against India. He follows Marcus Trescothick in this list. Trescothick was dismissed on the unlucky number during a Test in 2001.