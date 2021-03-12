IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya switches beast mode on at nets ahead of 1st T20

Image Source : TWITTER/MIPALTAN File photo of Hardik Pandya.

After winning the four-Test series against England, Team India will now look to continue the winning run in the upcoming 5-match T20 series. For this the players are also very excited about playing T20 matches at home ground after a long time. Meanwhile, the all-rounder of Team India, Hardik Pandya is seen putting many great shots during training. From the video it appears that he is in excellent form and is going to show a lot of runs against England.

In fact, Pandya is seen putting shots in the nets well before the start of T20 series against England. The video of which has been put on the social media by his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. With this video, Mumbai Indians wrote, "Hardik Pandya is seen in full form and we like to see him in such a style."

Significantly, Hardik played his last international T20 match in Sydney on December 8, 2020. After that, he will now be seen playing in the five T20 matches series against England starting on March 12. In this way, the sight of Hardik's form before the match can prove to be a great deal for Team India. Whereas after the tour of England, IPL 2021 is to start from April 9. Therefore, the Mumbai Indians camp is also very excited about the upcoming IPL, seeing them in rhythm.

Explain that all of the 5 T20 matches series against England will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the series of 3 ODIs will be played after that. In such a situation, all the fans would like to see Hardik's stormy batting once again in the series against England before the IPL. Hardik's name so far includes 388 runs in 43 T20 matches.