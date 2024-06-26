Great white-ball innings: Ex-England captain hails India's Rohit Sharma-led mindset shift post 2022 semis loss

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY Nasser Hussain labelled Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg against Australia as brutal elegance ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma led from the front in what was labelled as the first big challenge for the Men in Blue against Australia in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. It was an exhibition of power-hitting alright but it felt more like a bubble that was waiting to be burst after the disappointment of losing the World Cup 2023 final against the same opposition. Rohit smashed a 41-ball 92 and that was the difference as India beat Australia by 24 runs and hence knocked them out of the tournament.

The skipper leading the charge and by example with respect to the aggressive mindset keeps India in good stead ahead of the semi-final against England. The England semi-final brings back bad memories of a 10-wicket humbling the defending champions handed India and former English captain Nasser Hussain suggested that loss brought about the shift in the mindset and the approach of the Indian team, which is led by Rohit and he showed what he can do on surfaces that allow the batters to play that way.

"I think the change in mentality happened after that World T20 semi-final in Adelaide and that was noticeable in India in the 50-over World Cup and definitely noticeable as we have gone through this tournament, as they have moved away from New York," Nasser said on Sky Sports Podcast. "They couldn't quite do it in New York because of the pitches. The pitches were poor and you couldn't go out there and express yourself. But as their batters have gotten a bit of confidence then they have gone back to that mentality and it is completely led by Rohit Sharma.

"If you are going to walk the talk as a captain and he did before the Australia game. He said 'I am not worried about 50s and 100s, I am worried about what's after the score, the balls faced, the strike rate and that was great white-ball innings I have seen, what he did against Australia. Elegant, absolute brutal elegance at its best. Taking down Starc, slog-sweeping Cummins, inside out over extra cover. That was the one of the best innings, visually I have seen. It was just outstanding," Nasser added.

England too are coming off chasing 116 in less than 10 overs as captain Jos Buttler went berserk and dismantled the USA by scoring an unbeaten 83 off 38 balls. However, the surface in Georgetown, Guyana might not allow the same because of its slow nature and hence the contest provides a challenge for both the sides.