Why Indian players are wearing black armbands on Day 3 of the third Test against England?

It was a hugely improved bowling performance from India at the start of the third day of the ongoing third Test against England after the visitors were in the ascendency after two days of cricket at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. Team India got two wickets quite early on the third day of the Test match and will have to continue taking them with no R Ashwin in the side. Kuldeep Yadav removed Ben Duckett later in the session to take India to the top. However, it was very peculiar to see all the Indian players sporting black armbands.

The Indian players wore black bands on their arms in memory of India's oldest Test cricketer, Dattajirao Gaekwad, who passed away in Baroda, Gujarat on Tuesday, February 13. "Team India will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently," BCCI said in a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter.)"

Datta Gaekwad, who made his debut for India in 1952, breathed his last at the age of 95 as tributes poured in for the veteran from the Indian cricket fraternity. India will hope to pay a fitting tribute to the late cricketer with a stupendous performance on Day 3 and if the morning session was any indicator, this could get over rather quickly for England in the first innings.

Gaekwad played 11 Test matches for India from 1952 to 1961 and played 110 first-class matches.

As for the ongoing match, India scored 445 runs in their first innings and England batted brilliantly to scare them. However, the comeback on the third day keeps the hosts in the good stead and they will have to keep in mind R Ashwin's absence for the rest of the clash, not just with the ball but with the bat as well.