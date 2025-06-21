IND vs ENG: England punch back strong with Ollie Pope century to bring Leeds Test in balance after Day 2 Ollie Pope's unbeaten century put England in a strong position in their reply to India's 471 in the first innings in the Leeds Test. Jasprit Bumrah picked all three wickets, but England go to stumps 209/3 with a trail of 262 on them.

New Delhi:

England replied back strongly with the bat on Day 2 on the back of a century from Ollie Pope to bring the Test match on balance. After India had posted 471 in the first innings, Pope's unbeaten 100 led England to 209/3 at the end of the second day.

Cashing in on the conditions and negating through the early tough time, England batters put on a show with the bat to end the day strong, with Pope and Harry Brook unbeaten and England trailing by 262 more.

Brook could have been dismissed in the final over of the day, too, had Bumrah not overstepped after finding a top edge of the English No.5 and getting him caught at mid-wicket. However, he was the man who got all three wickets, including that of Joe Root in the third last over of the day.

Bumrah, India's solace as bowlers find it hard

It was yet another day where bowlers hardly found anything from the surface. While Bumrah did his thing whenever he came to bowl and troubled the batters for fun, the others around him caused occasional jitters to the opposition lineup. He began his show with the wicket of Zak Crawley in the first over, an inswinging length ball, that straightened to catch the outside edge before the ball ricocheted to the pad and went to Karun Nair at first slip.

A few close chances went down too at the slip cordon and one was dropped by Ravindra Jadeja too as England made the Indian bowlers pay. Ben Duckett and Pope notched a strong 122-run stand and then Bumrah again came and cleaned the former on 62.

Root was getting into his own before he edged one behind off the Indian maverick close to the stumps as Brook survived the luck in the final over.

Ollie Pope does well at No.3

Meanwhile, Pope would have made the doubts over his place at No.3 settle down with this knock. While he survived the early chances by a few tough opportunities going down, Pope went about his business and slammed his ninth Test ton. He went unbeaten on 100.

India bowled out for 471

Meanwhile, India added only 112 runs to their overnight total on the second day and lost their remaining seven wickets. Century-maker Gill was dismissed for 147, while Rishabh Pant went on to slam his seventh Test ton and got dismissed on 134. The visitors were 430/3 before they lost their remaining wickets for only 41 runs.

