IND vs ENG: Doesn't make sense Hardik Pandya isn't bowling at all, says Virender Sehwag

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Hardik Pandya.

Following India's dismal bowling show against England in the second ODI, which saw the host chase down 337 runs by the 45th over and six wickets in hands in Pune on Friday, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag criticised the hosts for not using Hardik Pandya at all in the match when Indian bowlers went for plenty.

Since his return after an injury, the bowler has bowled once in T20 against Australia late last year and has only played the role of a batsman as skipper Virat Kohli claimed he is preserved as per team's workload management.

The argument didn't cut with outspoken Sehwag, who felt Pandya could have been used in Friday's defeat.

"At least to make a change, Hardik Pandya could have been given a spell of 3-4 overs. I don't understand if he can bowl four overs in T20I cricket, then why cannot he do the same in ODI cricket," Sehwag asked on Cricbuzz.

The 42-year-old further asked for clarity over Pandya if to treat him as an all-rounder or just a batsman and judge him accordingly while adding that he is disappointed to see him not bowl at all as he could have made an impact.

"If he only wants to play as a batsman, then say that he will only play as a batsman in ODI cricket, so then his performance will be assessed accordingly. Because as an allrounder you sometimes get an advantage, that if you are unable to perform with the bat on one day, then you performed with the ball.

"Or vice-versa. But if he is not going to ball, then he will only be assessed as a batsman. So, I am little disappointed that Pandya did not bowl a single over. If he is fit, he can bowl four overs in T20Is, so he could have bowled a couple of overs. If he had got a breakthrough, it would have helped the team," he added.

"If there are no overs in Hardik Pandya's workload, then I feel something is wrong. Kohli said that workload management is being done for all bowlers including Pandya. But it cannot be so that he does not bowl a single over. Fielding for 50 overs is also tiring, so if he bowls four-five overs in between, it would not increase the workload much. I don't know who decides that Pandya's workload has increased. Because since he has returned from surgery, he has not played much cricket," Sehwag said.