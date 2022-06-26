IND vs ENG: Captain Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma in action

Ahead of India's fifth and final Test match against England, Team India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19. He had taken a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on Saturday. "He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI stated in a post.

The Test match is scheduled to begin on July 1 in Birmingham. If Rohit remains in six-day isolation, either Jasprit Bumrah or Rishabh Pant could be asked to lead the team.

"Team India captain Mr. Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

Rohit had batted on the first day of the ongoing warm-up game against Leicestershire but didn't take the field on the second day. He did not bat in the second Indian innings.

The 35-year-old is expected to open the innings alongside Shubman Gill in the Test match. However, whether he will play or not depends on the result of his RT-PCR test and recovery.

Earlier Ravichandran Ashwin he had also tested positive for COVID-19 before the team left for the UK tour. He joined the team in England late.

The matches are not played under a bio-bubble in the UK now. India too hosted South Africa recently without a bio-bubble.

Team India is set to play one rescheduled test match, three ODIs and three T20Is against England.

Full squads:

India’s squad fifth Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

India's squad for ODIs and T20Is vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

