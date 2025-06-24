IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett creates history, becomes first English cricketer to achieve massive feat in Leeds Ben Duckett slammed a scintillating century in the fourth innings as he led England's charge in the run chase against India in Leeds. Duckett hit his sixth career Test ton and has also achieved a historic milestone at Headingley with his ton on Day 5.

New Delhi:

England opener Ben Duckett has created history with his marvellous century in the fourth innings of the first Test against India at Headingley. Duckett and Zak Crawley batted with great patience as the duo kept the Indian bowlers at bay during Day 5 of the Test match.

Meanwhile, Duckett slammed his sixth Test century and created a historical record. He has become the first England opener to slam a century in the fourth innings of a Test match in Leeds.

Overall, he is just the second opener to have done so at the venue after Arthur Morris of Australia had hit a hundred in the fourth innings against England in Leeds in 1948.

Duckett got to his hundred off 121 balls with a four off Ravindra Jadeja. His knock was laced with 14 fours and no sixes as the English openers played with good temperament.

Duckett survived a major scare on 97 when he was dropped by Yashasvi Jasiwal on deep backward square leg. However, the opener got to his ton in the next over after reverse sweeping Jadeja for a four towards deep point.

More to follow...