IND vs ENG: BCCI unveils new tri-coloured jersey ahead of ODI series

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli

With India all set to face off against England in a three-game ODI series. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took centre stage and unveiled the new ODI jersey for the men's team. In a major change from the previous kit, the new jersey prominently features the colours of the Indian flag.

It is interesting to note that the ODI series between India and England will kick off at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The new jersey will be the Indian team's ODI kit for the England series and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as well.

Interestingly, the new kit was worn by the Indian women's team during their recent ODI series against Ireland in January 2025 as well. Taking to social media, the BCCI shared the pictures from the photoshoot of the players in the new jersey. Several stars like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and many more were seen posing in the new colours. However, skipper Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah appeared to be missing from the shoot.

The Men in Blue will hope that the new colours could bring about good form as well. Ever since the side’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, India has been going through a rough patch, especially in the longest format. After a whitewash on home soil against New Zealand, India went on to put in a subpar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 down under, where they only managed to win one Test.

However, the team managed to pull it back with the T20I series against England, defeating Jos Buttler’s men in four out of five matches. Furthermore, with the return of several big names for the three-game ODI series, the hosts will hope for a similar showing and fine-tune their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025.