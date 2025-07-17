IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh suffers injury ahead of fourth Test in Manchester, under medical observation Arshdeep Singh suffered an injury while training ahead of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Ryan ten Doeschate explained the nature of the injury after India's practice session. He is currently under medical observation.

MANCHESTER:

India pacer Arshdeep Singh suffered an injury while training ahead of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. After the practice session, India coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed the development, stating that the southpaw has got a cut while fielding and the doctors are in constant touch with the player to understand its nature.

In the meantime, Doeschate also indicated that India’s planning will be affected if Arshdeep fails to recover ahead of the fourth Test. Since the team management previously noted that Jasprit Bumrah will only play three Test matches, Arshdeep could be a vital cog in India’s bowling line-up for the remaining two matches, especially after Prasidh Krishna failed to justify his worth.

“He took a ball, while he was bowling there, the side of the ball; he tried to stop the ball. It's just a cut, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team is taking him to see a doctor, and if he needs stitches, that is going to be important to our planning for the next few days,” Doeschate informed the press after the practice session.

