IND vs ENG | Andrew Flintoff takes dig at Amitabh Bachchan for his five-year-old tweet on Joe Root

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andrew Flintoff and Amitabh Bachchan

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff took a dig at legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's five-year-old tweet about Joe Root. Bachchan, back in 2016, had responded to Flintoff's tweet in which he had taken a jibe at Virat Kohli.

Flintoff had said that Kohli could catch up with Root during the 2016 T20 World Cup. Bachchan, however, had responded to that tweet with, "Root who?’ जड़ से उखाड़ देंगे Root ko ..!!!”

After Root's batting masterclass in the first India-England Test in Chennai, Flintoff made sure that he had the last laugh. "With the greatest respect, this aged well," he wrote while responding to Bachchan's tweet.

The exchange between Flintoff and Bachchan was about Kohli's brilliant knock of 82* which was vital in India booking a place in the semi-finals of the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Root, on Saturday, kept the Indian bowling unit at bay as he scored his fifth double century -- the first by a batsman playing his 100th Test -- to guide England to an intimidating 555-run total in the first innings. Root's record-breaking double ton was also the first by an overseas cricketer in India in over 10 years.

Root, along with all-rounder Ben Stokes, added a century stand for the fourth wicket to frustrate Indian bowlers on the second day of the Test. Root also surpassed Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq's record of 184 in 100 Tests by scoring 218 runs in his 100th Test for England. He batted until being dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem in the third session. While Root finished on 208, Stokes ended up scoring 82.