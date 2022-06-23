IND vs ENG 5th Test: Pujara credits stints with Saurashtra and Sussex for comeback

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after smashing a century for Sussex against Durham.

Highlights Cheteshwar Pujara smashed 720 runs and made a spectacular comeback

The Test specialist holds the key when India takes on England in Edgbaston

Pujara was dropped from the Indian Test team against Sri Lanka

Cheteshwar Pujara not playing the IPL proved to be a masterstroke as the Test specialist chose to represent his Ranji Trophy side Saurashtra and then with Sussex in the County Championships.

Pujara suffered a loss in form and was left out of the Indian side during the home series against Sri Lanka. However, Pujara turned the attention of the selectors by scoring runs in the whites.

Representing Sussex, the middle-order batsman scored 720 runs in 5 matches at a brilliant average of 120 including four centuries. Such was his imperious form that the Test specialist hit two double centuries and forced his way back into the team.

"It's about playing as many first-class games as possible and for me, that experience was very important. When you want to get back into form when you want to find your rhythm when you have that concentration, it is important to play some long innings" Pujara told BCCI TV.

"So, when I was playing for Sussex, I could do that. When I had my first big knock against Derby, then I felt that my rhythm was back, my concentration and everything was falling in place. Yeah, I had a very good time with Sussex," he added.

While he sizzled with the bat for Sussex, Pujara warmed up with an 83-ball 91 against Mumbai. Pujara credited his stint with Saurashtra where he found his mojo back.

"I played three games for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy. Even there, I found my rhythm and I knew that I was batting well," Pujara said.

"It was about getting a big score and so when I had that in my first game, I knew that everything is back to normal now. I was finding my footwork, the back lift was coming along well," he said.

Ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test match against England starting July 1 7 in Edgbaston, Pujara will be representing Leicestershire in the warm-up match.