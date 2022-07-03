IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 3: Weather forecast - Will rain interrupt match? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : EDGBASTON Edgbaston

In the ongoing fifth and final Test between India and England, Team England is 84/5 and trailing by 332 runs after Day 2 of the rescheduled match. With Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant batting and Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami's wicket-taking bowling, India has shown intent. In the Test series where the men in blue are leading by 2-1, the Bumrah-led team will aim for the historic win as they have never won at Edgbaston.

The third day of the match will resume at 3 PM IST at Edgbaston Birmingham with Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow's batting.

On the first two days of the match, rain has interrupted the play, will the game be disrupted on the third day as well is something to watch out for.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a high possibility of rain to play spoilsport in the match hours. Especially during the first two hours after the commencement of the match.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at Edgbaston is predicted to be fluctuating between 63% to 53 % during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to decrease as the match progresses. But are expected to be throughout the game. The temperature is predicted to be around 19 degrees for the entire day and the chances of rain are around 65 %.

What are the playing XI squads of India and England for the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston?

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah