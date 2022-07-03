IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 3: Brilliant Bairstow stuns India with a ton, Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bairstow scores a ton, twitter reacts

Highlights Bairstow played at a staggering run rate of 75.71

Bairstow struck 14 boundaries and 2 sixes

Jonny Bairstow scored a total of 106 runs

It is often said that Test cricket is nothing but an embodiment of life, it is all about battling out time, battling out the challenges and the difficulties thrown at the team. But none of this is valid and applicable to English batsman Jonny Bairstow right now because he is making the art of batting look extremely easy that too against World class bowlers like Shami, Bumrah, and Siraj.

At the close of day 2, India put the English batsmen into all sorts of difficulties, but skipper Stokes and Bairstow put the Indian bowlers under a stern test on day 3. Bairstow was being extremely watchful in dealing with the Indian pacers but continuous sledging from former Indian skipper Virat Kohli fired him up. Before the Kohli clash, Bairstow scored 13 off 61 deliveries and after the Kohli clash, Bairstow amassed 93 off 79 deliveries. Bairstow then went on to score a magnificent 100 and helped England reach a respectable total.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah