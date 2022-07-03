IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 3 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch rescheduled fifth Test match 

Sunday, July 03, 2022
     
India's tour to England live streaming details: When and Where to Watch the rescheduled Test match between IND vs ENG in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2022 10:47 IST
IND vs ENG
Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET

Captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking a wicket

Here are all the details the fifth match, day 3 of IND vs ENG Test series:

  • When is the Day 3 of rescheduled fifth Test match of ENG vs IND?
The day 3 of rescheduled Test match is on 3rd July.

  • At what time will the Day 3 of the rescheduled fifth Test match of ENG vs IND start in India?

The match will start at 3.00 PM in India. 

  • Where will be the rescheduled fifth Test match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

  • Where will be the rescheduled fifth Test match of ENG vs IND streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.

  • What is the venue of the rescheduled fifth Test match of ENG vs IND?

The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

  • What are the squads of both teams?

Team India: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

Team England: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matty Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root

