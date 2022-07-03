IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 3: Bumrah sticks on to a blinder, send skipper Stokes to dressing room

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bumrah takes a blinder to dismiss Stokes

Edgbaston| On the close of the second day's play, India was all over England with their display of ruthless fast bowling. With the likes of Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, and nightwatchman Jack Leach gone, England was all over the place and India was cruising nicely through the game. But things were about to change with the start of day 3.

The day began with both Stokes and Bairstow being extremely cautious and watchful of Shami and Bumrah's spell. After some time, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow had some fiery verbal exchange and as a result, Jonny Bairstow took off and started tonking the ball to all corners of the park. On the other hand skipper, Ben Stokes who was having difficulties facing the Indian pace battery made a desperate attempt to break free and in the process hit one up straight in the air. To India's misfortune, Shardul Thakur made a complete mockery of the catch and dropped the chance which was nothing more than a regulation catch.

Piling on to India's pain, skipper Stokes and Bairstow added 66 runs for the sixth wicket. What felt even worst was the fact that skipper Bumrah dropped Stokes at mid-off again with Shardul operating. But gritty Shardul persisted with his line and length and made Stokes drive once again, for a change, Jasprit Bumrah dived to his right and grabbed a stunner to dismiss the English skipper. The dismissal came at an apt time with England playing counter-attacking cricket and hitting boundaries at their will between over 33 and 36.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah