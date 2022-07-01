IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 1: Matthew Potts dismisses Virat Kohli; India in trouble

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli's dismal run continues

Highlights Virat Kohli was dismissed after the rain break

Matthew Potts dismissed Kohli for the first time in his career

Kohli scored 11 runs off 19 deliveries

Edgbaston| The Indian team is in a horror show at the moment. With overcast conditions and the dukes swinging all around, the Indian batsmen seem to be clueless about what shots to play and what balls to leave.

With the likes of Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Hanuma Vihari gone, now Virat Kohli has followed them back to the dressing room. England is all over India at the moment and it seems that the remaining batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will have to take the onus on themselves to take India out of trouble.

Virat Kohli has had a lot of problems lately and even after trying he just is not being able to fix his bad patch. He had a dismal run in last year's T20I World Cup and could not deliver to his potential and his stature even in the Indian Premier League. Kohli stepped down from the India Test captaincy earlier in January 2022.

With Rohit Sharma missing the final Test match, Virat was expected to play big innings and hold one end, but he failed to do it. After the rain break when play resumed, Matthew Potts ran in and put Kohli into double minds. In the process of leaving the ball, it hit the toe end of Kohli's bat and crashed onto his stumps.

England has put India into all sorts of trouble and they need something to go their way to turn their fortunes around

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah