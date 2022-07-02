IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 1: Late assault by skipper Bumrah; Broad makes an unwanted record in Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bumrah breaks Brian Lara's world record

Highlights Stuart Broad concedes the costliest over in Test cricket

Jasprit Bumrah races ahead of Brian Lara to score most runs off an over in Test cricket

Bumrah hit 4 boundaries and 2 sixes and scored 31 at a strike rate of 193.75

Edgbaston| India is currently on a rampage and how. They are chasing the fact, of "making Test cricket great once again". With Baz McCullum at the helm of English cricket, Ben Stokes's team was the favorite to play a fiery brand of cricket, but it seems that India is giving a taste of their own medicine. Who would have thought that the team which was reeling on 71/5 at one point in time will go on and score over 400 under difficult swinging conditions.

The assault started with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja wreaking havoc on the English bowling with their counter-attacking style of cricket. Both of them added 222 runs together and took India's score past 300. When play resumed on day 2 at Edgbaston, not many believed that India will get past 400 with Pant dismissed and Jadeja batting with the tail. The task looked even tougher when both Jadeja and Shami departed with only Siraj and Bumrah left in the dressing room.

Most runs off an over in Test cricket:

35: Bumrah off Broad, Birmingham 2022

28: Lara off Peterson, Johannesburg 2003

28: Bailey off Anderson, Perth 2013

Stuart Broad who claimed his 550th wicket in the form of Md. Shami was steaming in to get the last two wickets cheaply and restrict India under 400, but Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah had some other plans in the back of his mind. The Mumbai Indians veteran who is leading India in the final Test match took on Broad and showed no mercy on him.

Stuart Broad might have had a deja vu of his 2007 T20I World Cup over to Yuvraj Sing as Bumrah smacked him for 4 boundaries and 2 sixes in an over. The English pacer conceded 35 runs which makes him the only bowler to concede expensive overs both in T20I and Test cricket.

As the match hangs in balance, it will be interesting to see England's approach to the game.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah