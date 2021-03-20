IND vs ENG 5th T20I | Virat Kohli hails 'classic' Rohit Sharma as Indian batsmen outplay England

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Skipper Virat Kohli, playing as an opener, hammered unbeaten 80, while his deputy Rohit Sharma smashed a 34-ball 64 as India put up a solid batting performance to win the fifth and final T20I to clinch the series 3-2 on Saturday.

The seniors, Kohli and Rohit, worked in tandem to help India post an intimidating 224 -- India's highest score against England in the shortest format. In reply, the England batting unit faltered after the departure of Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler, who added a century stand for the second wicket.

England made 188 for eight wickets in 20 overs, with Malan scoring a 46-ball 68 and Buttler adding a rapid-fire 34-ball 52.

Kohli, who also won Player of the Series for scoring 230 including three fifties, said that India 'totally' outplayed England in the final T20I. He also heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav for their batting performances.

"It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we've defended the total again. Today was a complete game. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance we put on 225. Testimony to our batting depth. Today Rohit and me were both positive in our intent.

We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off. Today it was classic Rohit Sharma. And then Surya coming in at three and taking the game even further away. Then Hardik finishing it," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

The dew was a factor in the second innings but the Indian bowlers overcame that to defend the target on a batting beauty. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was impressive in his comeback series to end with two wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Kohli further also showered praise on Bhuvenshwar, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant.

"How Shreyas batted in the last game and the responsibility he showed in the first game. Ishan was brilliant. I was particularly pleased with Surya. Bhuvi coming back and bowling like that. Still have Jassi to come back. Don't have much in terms of negatives.

"Pant showed a lot of maturity through the series as well. The confidence level of Thakur after that series in Australia is sky-high. With the ball, his strength is his belief. Proper cricketer. Giving us runs with the bat as well. Just found out we might have some more (T20Is)," concluded the Indian skipper.