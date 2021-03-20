IND vs ENG 5th T20I | Tempers fly as Virat Kohli gives animated send-off to Jos Buttler: Watch

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya

India skipper Virat Kohli was involved in a heated moment with England batsman Jos Buttler during the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. Kohli, unimpressed with Buttler, exchanged a few words while the English wicketkeeper walked back after getting bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Buttler, who stitched a century stand with Dawid Malan to bolster England's run-flow, had to walk back in the 13th over. After scoring a vital 34-ball 52, Buttler departed after handing a catch to Hardik Pandya at deep cover.

While Buttler was making his way back to the dugout, Kohli was spotted exchanging a few words with him. The India skipper also had an animated discussion with the on-field umpires as Jonny Bairstow replaced Buttler to join Malan in the middle.

Earlier, Kohli, playing as an opener, hammered 80 not out off 52 balls as India posted 224 for two wickets in 20 overs -- their highest score against England. Rohit Sharma also made a brilliant 64 off 34 balls to help India post a massive total.

At the end, Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39 and Suryakumar Yadav made 32 off 17 balls. In response, England were restricted to 188 for 8 as the hosts registered 36-run win in Ahmedabad to clinch the five-match series 3-2.

Shardul Thakur picked three while Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered impressive figures of 2/15 in his four overs to propel India to the series victory.