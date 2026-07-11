IND vs ENG 5th T20I LIVE Score: India hope to significantly improve, England eye clean sweep

Southampton :

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and England. The two sides are slated to meet at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 11th. It is worth noting that the fate of the series has already been sealed as England won the last three T20Is, clinching the series. The Indian team has been unable to put in good showings in the series and has been completely outclassed by England in the series.

After the first T20I of the series was washed out due to rain, it was England who followed it with some brilliant performances, registering wins in the second, third, and fourth T20Is of the series. It is worth noting that the reign of Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I skipper for India has not begun on a positive note. Losing two T20Is to Ireland and three to England, this was not the start to his captaincy stint that Iyer would have hoped. However, with the fifth T20I approaching, the star batter will hope to improve and will look to help India towards their first win of the tour.