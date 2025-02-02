IND vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs England match in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : AP England will hope to finish the five-match T20 series on a high against India in the finale in Mumbai

Team India will be up against England in the fifth and final T20I in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The Men in Blue sealed the series but it wasn't their best performance and the controversy over concussion substitute just took the sheen off their performance. Harshit Rana made his T20 debut as a concussion substitute and managed to snatch the game after the twin fifties from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube got the team to a strong score of 181 runs.

My Dream11 team for IND vs ENG 5th T20I

Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Brydon Carse, Arshdeep Singh (c), Adil Rashid

Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel (vc), Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook (vc), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse