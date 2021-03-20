IND vs ENG 5th T20I | 'Danger for England': Michael Vaughan backs India’s decision to open with Virat Kohli

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Many former players including ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan backed India's decision to go with skipper Virat Kohli at the top with Rohit Sharma. India replaced the out-of-form KL Rahul with left-arm pace bowler T Natarajan while England named an unchanged Playing XI for the fifth T20 International on Saturday.

Kohli boasts an impressive record while opening the innings in the shortest format. In 18 IPL games, the prolific batsman has scored 595 runs including three centuries for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"Danger for England ... @imVkohli has 120 balls potentially to impact the game !!! really good move to get him to open," wrote Vaughan on Twitter.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel and ex-England tweaker Graeme Swann also welcomed the team management's move.

“Your best two players should play as many deliveries as possible and they are India’s best players. And Virat loves pace initially. I love this move especially that they have done it in a crunch game,” said Parthiv Patel on Star Sports.

“I’m not surprised at all. I feel when you play an extra batsman it’s a slightly negative approach. When you go with an extra bowler that means you’re trying to get the opposition out and restrict them early.

"I think this is something, India should go look to do going forward obviously depending on the wicket they play on."

Commenting on the same, Swann said, "I agree Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are India’s best players and they very good against pace. So yeah, one over of Rashid early on is what I’m hoping for,”

The five-match series is locked at 2-2. England won the first and the third matches while India won the second and the fourth games.