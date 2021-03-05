IND vs ENG 4th Test | Virat Kohli's wait for 71st international century continues as he departs on duck: Watch

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's wait for 71st international ton continued as the Indian skipper walked back without opening his account against England in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli, looking to get off the mark against Ben Stokes, looked to hit it on the offside but the ball caught a faint edge and went to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes' gloves.

Earlier on the opening day, Stokes and Kohli were spotted having a go at each other. The on-field altercation happened after pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled a bouncer to Stokes and exchanged a few words with the English all-rounder.

Kohli also intervened before the on-field umpire intervened to cool things off. However, after the end of the first day, Stokes played down the heated exchange, saying that people think it's all wrong" when they see two players have a conversation on the field.

"The thing in cricket nowadays is that it becomes a massive talking point when two opponents have a word with each other. People seem, I do not know, not lose their heads but they think it is all wrong," Stokes said.

"Look at it from a different way, guys care about what they are doing and what they are representing. Playing against each other, we are competitors and we are not going to back down to anyone, whoever it may be," he added.