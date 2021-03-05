IND vs ENG 4th Test | Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni's record of most ducks

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

India skipper Virat Kohli gathered a string of embarrassing records under his belt as he departed on a duck against England in the fourth and final Test of the series in Ahmedabad. Kohli, trying to open his account, was caught by the extra bounce off the bowling of Ben Stokes as the ball straight went to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes after nicking the bat.

Kohli now has the most ducks in World Test Championship (WTC) by Indian players, tied with Jasprit Bumrah. Both have registered four ducks so far. Mohammed Shami (3) and Cheteshwar Pujara (3) are the next two players on the list.

Kohli also surpassed Yuvraj Singh in the list of most ducks in international cricket by an Indian player. Sachin Tendulkar, who was dismissed for 0 on 34 occasions, leads the list, followed by Virender Sehwag (31), Sourav Ganguly (29), Virat Kohli (27*) and Yuvraj Singh (26).

Kohli also equalled ex-skipper Sourav Ganguly's record of registering most ducks while leading India in international cricket. On 13 occasions, the two players have been dismissed on 0. MS Dhoni (11) and Kapil Dev (10) are the next two names on the list. Kohli and Dhoni are currently sitting together with most ducks as India's Test captain (8).

This was only the second time when Kohli has been dismissed for a duck twice in a series. In 2014 against England, Kohli had registered two noughts after getting dismissed by Liam Plunkett and James Anderson.