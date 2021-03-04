Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Watch IND vs ENG Ahmedabad Test Live Online on Hotstar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ind vs Eng 4th Test live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match Live Telecast online

Just a draw away from qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Virat Kohli -led Indian side will line up against England on a surface that has lately been under scrutiny. After going down in the first Test in Chennai, the hosts bounced back sharply, relying on spinners in the next two games to make life miserable for the English batting unit. While Ashwin cleaned up the touring side in the second Test, local boy Axar Patel spun his web in the third by taking 11 wickets on the Motera strip. On the same venue but with the red cherry, India will be aiming for a draw to book WTC final berth at Lord's.

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs England 4th Test 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs England 4th Test (IND vs ENG Ahmedabad Test) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network.

At what time does India vs England 4th Test Day 1 start?

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 will start at 09:30 AM.

When is India vs England 4th Test Day 1?

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 will take place on March 04. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs England 4th Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 4th Test Day 1?

You can watch India vs England 4th Test Day 1 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 4th Test?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

