IND vs ENG 4th Test | Jameson Anderson removes Shubman Gill on duck, joins Glenn McGrath in elusive list

India opener Shubman Gill departed cheaply as England jolted the hosts with an early first-innings blow in the fourth and final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill missed James Anderson's length delivery in the first over to be given out LBW.

Anderson bowled the first two deliveries going away from Gill before trapping the youngster with an incoming one. By dismissing Gill, Anderson also equalled Australia's Glenn Mcgrath in the list of bowlers who have dismissed most batsmen on a duck.

Earlier, Axar Patel bagged four wickets and R Ashwin captured three as India bowled England out for 205 in their first innings. Mohammed Siraj (2/45) also added two wickets under his belt.

104 Glenn McGrath 104* James Anderson 102 Shane Warne/M Muralitharan 83 Dale Steyn 79 Courtney Walsh/ Wasim Akram

Ben Stokes finished as the top-scorer for England with 55 and Daniel Lawrence scored 46. It's only the second time in this series that England have gone beyond the 200-run mark.

India are leading the series 2-1 and need just a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand to be held at Lord's.