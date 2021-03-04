IND vs ENG 4th Test | 'Nice to see two competitors': Stokes on his heated exchange with Siraj, Kohli

Image Source : BCCI Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli

Reacting to his on-field exchange with Mohammed Siraj, England all-rounder Ben Stokes said that it was just two opponents having a word with each other, adding that people always think that 'it is all wrong'.

Stokes was involved in a heated altercation with Siraj on Day 1 of the fourth India-England Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India skipper Virat Kohli also joined the conversation before umpire Nitin Menon intervened.

"The thing in cricket nowadays is that it becomes a massive talking point when two opponents have a word with each other. People seem, I do not know, not lose their heads but they think it is all wrong.

"Look at it from a different way, guys care about what they are doing and what they are representing. Playing against each other, we are competitors and we are not going to back down to anyone, whoever it may be.

It is nice to see two competitors going toe to toe against each other and no one is backing down. For me, that was it, two competitive guys trying to get over each other," Stokes said in the virtual press conference after the end of day's play.

After electing to bat first, England were bundled out for 205 as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel (4/68) and R Ashwin (3/47) again ran riot to put India on top in Ahmedabad. Only Stokes (55) and Dan Lawrence (46) were able to show some resistance on the opening day.

In reply, India lost an early wicket in the form of Shubman Gill (0). The young opener fell prey to James Anderson's in-swinging delivery. India finished the day on 24/1, with Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) in the middle.