IND vs ENG 4th T20I LIVE Score: India look to save series after being 2-0 down, England can create history

Bristol:

India head into the fourth T20I against England in Bristol on Thursday, July 9, with their backs firmly against the wall. They now desperately need victory to keep the five-match series alive after a crushing 125-run defeat at Trent Bridge in the third T20I. With that, the visitors are staring at consecutive bilateral T20I series losses for the first time in seven years.

Notably, the margin of defeat in Nottingham exposed India's shortcomings with both bat and ball. Bowled out for just 76 while chasing a daunting target, India's batting unit failed to cope with England's pace and discipline, raising fresh questions over the middle order's ability to absorb pressure. Under the new leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the batting unit has failed to show their prowess and that needs to change immediately.

England, meanwhile, have seized complete control of the series after the rain-hit opener was abandoned. Their aggressive batting has consistently put India under pressure, while the bowling attack has capitalised on early breakthroughs to dictate games. Another victory in Bristol would hand the hosts an unassailable lead with one match remaining.

Now, India's team management faces selection decisions after the batting collapse, although wholesale changes appear unlikely. Greater contributions from the experienced middle order and improved execution with the ball in the powerplay will be central to India's hopes of extending the contest.