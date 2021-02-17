IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli shouldn't be playing in Ahmedabad next week, feels David Lloyd

Image Source : BCCI.TV Virat Kohli and Nitin Menon

David Lloyd has lambasted India skipper Virat Kohli for his on-field confrontation with umpire Nitin Menon during the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

According to Lloyd, Kohli would've been sent off if the incident happened in any other sport. The cricketer-turned-commentator also said that Kohli should be banned for the third Test -- a Day-Night affair to be played at the newly-constructed Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The argument between Kohli and Menon took place after India's review resulted in an umpire's call in favour of batsman Joe Root. On the final over of Day 3, a delivery from off-spinner Axar Patel deflected off Root's pad, onto wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's gloves. India made an appeal and eventually opted for a review after Menon remained unmoved.

The review showed that there was no bat involved, and the ball's impact on the pad resulted in umpire's call in England' favour. This led to a heated engagement between Kohli and Menon, which may now put the Indian captain in trouble.

"No word of any disciplinary action against Virat Kohli then? I chuckle and I despair. Cricket is so archaic. The captain of a national team is allowed to criticise, berate, intimidate and ridicule an official on the pitch. And he was allowed to carry on playing on in the second Test! In any other sport, he would have been sent off the field. Kohli certainly shouldn't be playing in Ahmedabad next week," said Lloyd.

"All it would take to show the public the severity of any offence is the introduction of yellow and red cards. This was a straight red — which would mean he misses the next three Tests.

The lack of any action from match referee Javagal Srinath sitting there in his nice air-conditioned room beggars belief. Three and a half days and he has said nothing," he further added.

Article 2.8 in the ICC’s Code of Conduct covers “dissent at an Umpire’s decision”, and includes “arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the Umpire about his/her decision”