IND vs ENG 3rd Test | My body is ageing, worked lot on fitness: Ashwin after completing 400 Test wickets

India registered only their second Test victory inside two days, overhauling a meagre target of 49 against England in the day-night affair to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series on Thursday.

The spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin dismantled England as the visiting side folded for 81 in its second innings. While Axar picked five, Ashwin registered four as the seasoned off-spinner crossed the 400-wicket mark in Test cricket.

Ashwin became the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to achieve the feat. He also became the second-fastest bowler in the history of the game (after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan) to reach the feat.

"Pleasant experience (on reaching 400 Test wickets), good that it happened in a winning cause. It was nice to get the crowd on my back and applauding the effort. We were worried after getting bowled out for 145, didn't think we didn't have many runs on the board. But we then bowled beautifully on a wicket assisting us," said Ashwin after India's emphatic victory in the pink-ball Test.

Ashwin also said that he didn't think that he would be starting at the start of the Australia tour where India pocketed the Border Gavaskar Trophy by winning the final Test in Brisbane.

"At the start of the Australian tour, I didn't think I would be starting, but then Jadeja broke down and it might have had to happen. I think my bowling is coming beautifully, I thought I was bowling well in the IPL. In Australia, I had a chat with Ravi and Virat on my batting, they felt I was bowling well," he said.

Ashwin, 34, also pointed out how he worked hard on his body since the coronavirus lockdown, adding that he wants to keep improving for staying motivated.

"I worked a lot on my fitness, this body is ageing, have been working on it and it has looked upwards for me since the lockdown. I have been having a lot of chats recently - its incredibly difficult watching the game from the dressing-room, you don't know how things work. We lost the first Test and it's extra special to come back and win from there onwards. People are asking the same question (on what keeps him going). I want to keep improving, that's what motivates me a lot," he concluded.