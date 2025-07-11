IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Joe Root becomes fifth player to achieve historic feat with resilient knock on day 1 Star England batter Joe Root was exceptional for his side on day 1 of the ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against India. The 34-year-old ended day 1 of the clash on a score of 99* runs, nearing his 37th Test ton.

London:

Day 1 of the ongoing third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between England and India saw the hosts coming in to bat first after winning the toss at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. It is worth noting that both sides took on each other in the clash from July 10, and it was England’s Joe Root who was exceptional for his side on day 1.

After England’s shaky start to the first innings with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett departing early, Joe Root stood strong at the crease and went on to stay unbeaten on a score of 99 runs on day 1 of the clash. With just one run short of his century, Root scripted history and entered an elite list as well.

It is worth noting that the 34-year-old became only the fifth player in Test cricket history to complete 7000 runs on home soil. He joined the likes of Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, and Jacques Kallis.

India hope to take quick wickets on day 2

Speaking of the game between England and India, day 1 ended with Joe Root and Ben Stokes standing strong on the crease. While Joe Root is nearing his 37th international century, skipper Ben Stokes stood unbeaten on a score of 39 runs in 102 deliveries on the other end.

India put in an aggressive display with the ball on day 1; Nitish Kumar Reddy took two wickets, with Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja taking one wicket each as well. With day 2 approaching, the visitors will hope for a good show and limit England’s remaining batters to the lowest possible total.

Players with 7000+ Test runs on home soil:

Ricky Ponting: 7,578 runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 7,216 runs

Mahela Jayawardene: 7,167 runs

Jacques Kallis: 7,035 runs

Joe Root: 7000* runs

