IND vs ENG 3rd Test | Watch: Ishant Sharma hits first six of his international career in 100th Test

Image Source : BCCI Ishant Sharma

Pacer Ishant Sharma, playing his 100th Test, hit his first six in international cricket while trying to revive India's batting collapse on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test against England in Ahmedabad. The lanky pacer had made his debut in International cricket back in 2007.

On the very first delivery of the 51st over, Ishant hit it over mid-off for a maximum. Ishant's six was also the first maximum of the ongoing Test being played at the newly renamed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Earlier on Day 1, Ishant also became the first wicket-taker at the newly-built stadium as he dismissed opener Dom Sibley on a duck. England were bundled out for just 112 runs in the first innings after Axar Patel and R Ashwin picked six and three wickets respectively.

In reply, India were also restricted to 145 at the virgin Motera strip. England skipper Joe Root took six while Jack Leach got four to curb the hosts to a modest total.

Ahead of the pink-ball Test, Ishant was felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah for becoming the second Indian bowler after Kapil Dev to feature in 100 Tests. He received a commemorative plate from President Kovind and a special cap from Shah before the start of the Test.

India skipper Virat Kohli also heaped praise on Ishant for managing to play 100 matches in the longest format of the game.

"Playing 100 Tests as a fast bowler is no mean feat and playing especially in our conditions, things can get so difficult. But he kept working hard. He is very hardworking and is very honest about his abilities, about what he can do and what he can bring to the table," said Kohli.