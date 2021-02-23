IND vs ENG, 3rd Test | Energy of 50000 spectators does put pressure on the opposition: Virat Kohli

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Around 50,000 spectators will be allowed to watch the game in a facility which is capable of holding 1,10,000 and Virat Kohli said their presence will make a massive difference.

"The crowds really get behind us and we saw in the second Test, you know, the opposition does feel the pressure.

"...you walk into the field and 30,000 fans are booing you or you know, clapping when the bowler is running into bowl, it does play on your head. We would love for that atmosphere to be present, you know, make life more difficult for the opposition and really get behind the team."

Kohli also doesn't see the orange seats at the stadium posing any visibility challenge for the players, whether it is while batting or fielding.

India have played only two pink-ball Tests so far. They won at home against Bangaldesh in 2019 but more recently, lost to Australia heavily in Adelaide, where they were bowled their lowest total ever -- 36.

Talking about the experience his team has gained from the two outings, Kohli said: "Last time we experienced that the first session is probably the nicest to bat when the sun is out and ball doesn't do much. But when it starts to get dark, especially during that Twilight, it gets very tricky.

"The light changes, it's difficult to see the ball and then under lights, it is like playing the first session in the morning. In a normal Test match the ball does tend to swing a lot (in morning). So, I think it's a reversal of roles and something that you need to adjust to quite quickly," he explained.