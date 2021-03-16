IND vs ENG 3rd T20I | Rohit Sharma replaces Suryakumar, Mark Wood returns for England; See full Playing XI

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav has to make way and Rohit Sharma is coming back in for us, said skipper Virat Kohli after losing the toss ahead of the third T20I against England on Tuesday. Rohit will open the innings with KL Rahul, with Ishan Kishan being pushed down to the No.3 position.

Earlier, Kohli had mentioned that Rohit would rest for a 'couple of games' as India are trying out their bench strength ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"I would have bowled first as well. We want to work on setting targets as well, in preparation for the future. England is going to come out hard, and we have to bring our A-game.

"Crowds are important, but we have to be professional and go out and give it our best in whatever conditions we have been given. Unfortunately, Suryakumar Yadav has to make way and Rohit is coming back in for us at the top of the order, so KL and Rohit will open for us today," said Kohli.

For England, pacer Mark Wood has returned to the Playing XI in place of Tom Curran. "We're going to bowl first. The wicket has a good covering of grass, shorter on one side and a bit humid today."

"Given the way the series has panned out and it's about putting up a collective performance today and win the game. Glad to play my 100th game, a big day for me and my family. Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran," said England captain Eoin Morgan after winning the toss.

The third T20I is set to be played on a red soil surface and the spinners are expected to test the batsmen.

India were off to a horrible start in the T20I series opener, suffering an eight-wicket defeat, before turning the tables with a comprehensive win in the second game. Debutant Ishan Kishan made a sparkling debut with a 32-ball 56 and skipper Kohli notched up his 26th T20I half-century to steer the Men in Blue to a seven-wicket win.

Ishan, opening the innings in place of Shikhar Dhawan, looked in fine touch as he hammered four sixes and five fours and made things easy for the Indian side. The 22-year-old stitched a 94-run partnership for the second wicket with Kohli as India chased down the 165-run target in 17.5 overs.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.