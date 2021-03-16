Tuesday, March 16, 2021
     
IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I | Jos Buttler, Mark Wood drive England to 8-wicket win, 2-1 series lead in Ahmedabad

The first six overs turned out to be the difference in the match. India could make just 24 for three in the powerplay stage whereas England cruised to 57 for one

IANS IANS
Ahmedabad Published on: March 16, 2021 22:42 IST
England's Jos Buttler
Image Source : GETTY

England's Jos Buttler

England bowlers' early strikes and tight bowling in the initial phase of the Indian innings followed by opener Jos Buttler's 83 off 52 balls led their team to a crushing eight-wicket win in the third T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Tuesday. With the victory, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The first six overs turned out to be the difference in the match. India could make just 24 for three in the powerplay stage whereas England cruised to 57 for one thanks to Buttler's power-hitting. England won with 10 balls to spare.

