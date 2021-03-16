Wednesday, March 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I | Chanced my arm against Chahal, people don't expect me to attack spinners: Buttler

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I | Chanced my arm against Chahal, people don't expect me to attack spinners: Buttler

Buttler did not let leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal settle in after the leg-spinner was brought on in the fourth over of the innings.

IANS IANS
Ahmedabad Published on: March 16, 2021 23:54 IST
Jos Buttler, IND vs ENG, India vs England 3rd T20(
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Jos Buttler

England opening batsman Jos Buttler, who hit an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls to help his team beat India by eight wickets in the third T20I on Tuesday, said he wanted to surprise the Indians by taking on their spinners.

"It just felt like a good time to attack. People don't expect me to attack spinners, so I tried to take them on. It was nice to chance my arm today against Chahal. First six off Chahal (off the first ball of his spell) got me off and running," said Buttler after the match.

Related Stories

The right-hander did not let leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal settle in after the leg-spinner was brought on in the fourth over of the innings.

Buttler hit Chahal for a six off the first ball of his spell and though the bowler managed to get rid of Jason Roy a couple of balls later, the England wicket-keeper-batsman did not hold back as he hammered another six a few balls later to get going.

"It was nice to spend time in the middle. It was a great team performance. We got some good partnerships to see us home. We managed to have a good powerplay," added Buttler while pointing to the 57/1 England got in the first six overs.

As against that, India managed just 24 for three in the first six overs.

"Every time you get early wickets in the powerplay, it sets you up," added Buttler.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News