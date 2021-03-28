IND vs ENG 3rd ODI | Virat Kohli grabs one-handed stunner to dismiss Adil Rashid: Watch

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli pulled off a one-handed stunner to send Adil Rashid back in the third and final ODI against England on Sunday. Kohli, stationed at short cover, dived to his left to provide India with a much-needed breakthrough.

In the 40th over bowled by Shardul Thakur, Adil Rashid looked to punch a slower delivery for a single. Kohli, however, leapt into the air to pluck the ball and take India closer to a series win. England lost their eighth wicket in the form of Rashid.

Earlier, Shardul ran through England's middle-order to show the exit door to Dawid Malan (50), Jos Buttler (15) and Liam Livingstone (36). Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also effective at the start, removing the opening duo of Jason Roy and Jason Roy in his first two overs.

After being put to bat first, the Indian batting unit, led by stroke-filled fifties from Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, managed to post 329 on the board. While Pant bolstered the run-flow with his 78 off 62, Hardik scored 64 as the two stitched 99-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Pant and Hardik kept ticking the scoreboard before the India wicketkeeper was caught behind off Sam Curran's delivery. Towards the end, Shardul (30) and Krunal Pandya (25) added 45 runs in seven overs before the hosts bundled out for 329 in the penultimate over