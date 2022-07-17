Sunday, July 17, 2022
     
IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England on TV, online

India's tour to England live streaming details: When and Where to Watch the 3rd ODI between IND vs ENG in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2022 6:43 IST
IND vs ENG
Image Source : BCCI Team India in action against England in 2nd ODI

IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England on TV, online

Here are all the details:

  • When is the 3rd ODI match of ENG vs IND?

The 3rd ODI between India and England  is on 17th July, Sunday.

  • At what time will the 3rd ODI match of ENG vs IND start in India?

The match will start at 3:30 PM in India. 

  • Where will be the 3rd ODI match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

  • Where will be the 3rd ODI match of ENG vs IND streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.

  • What is the venue of the 3rd ODI match of ENG vs IND?

The match will be played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

  • What are the squads of both teams?

Team India: 

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Team England: 

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook.

