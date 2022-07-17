IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England on TV, online

IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England on TV, onlineHere are all the details:
- When is the 3rd ODI match of ENG vs IND?
The 3rd ODI between India and England is on 17th July, Sunday.
- At what time will the 3rd ODI match of ENG vs IND start in India?
The match will start at 3:30 PM in India.
- Where will be the 3rd ODI match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?
The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.
- Where will be the 3rd ODI match of ENG vs IND streamed online?
Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.
- What is the venue of the 3rd ODI match of ENG vs IND?
The match will be played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.
- What are the squads of both teams?
Team India:
Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
Team England:
Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook.