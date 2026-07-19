IND vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score: Duckett-Bethell aim to propel England to solid start

London:

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between India and England. The two sides are meeting at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London for the clash, and with the series tied at 1-1, both teams will look to put in their best performance. It is worth noting that the Indian team put forth a good showing in the first ODI of the series in Birmingham; however, they succumbed to a hefty loss in the second ODI, which was held in Cardiff.

The clash began on a positive note for hosts England as the side opted to bat first after winning the toss, and it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare in the clash. England skipper Harry Brook spoke at the toss, and talked about the nature of the pitch and how it looks good for batting, and how England will look to pile on the pressure early on India and post a big total on the board.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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England opted to bat first in the game, with skipper Harry Brook giving his take on the decision. England opened its innings with Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell coming out to bat and the two openers put forth a brilliant showing, scoring 58 runs in the 10 overs, maintaining a run rate over 5.5 and laying a solid foundation for the first innings.