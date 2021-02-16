IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni's captaincy record with India's Chepauk victory

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Coming back strongly after a defeat in the series opener, Virat Kohli and Co handed England a thumping 317-run defeat in the second Test on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chasing a target of 482, England were bundled out for 164 in the second innings as debutant Axar Patel plucked five-wicket haul in his first Test.

Ravi Ashwin emerged as the hero of the match, scoring a century and also grabbing eight wickets on a turning Chepauk wicket. Earlier in the first innings, Rohit Sharma stole the show by notching up his seventh Test ton as England were on the backfoot on all four days of the second Test.

India climbed to the second spot in the World Test Championship points table, inching closer to booking a berth in the final of the tournament. Skipper Kohli also gathered several records following India's dominant win over the Joe Root-led side.

With the victory in Chennai, Kohli has now equalled MS Dhoni's record of most wins by an Indian captain at home. Both Dhoni and Kohli are currently tied with 21 wins and the latter has a chance to clinch the top spot in the next two Tests. Dhoni and Kohli are currently sitting at the top with 21 wins, followed by Mohammad Azharuddin with 13 victories and Sourav Ganguly with 10.

MS Dhoni - 21 wins Virat Kohli - 21 wins Mohammed Azharuddin - 13 wins Sourav Ganguly - 10 wins

Kohli is now also fifth (tied with Dhoni) in the list of most Test wins at home as captain of an international side. The list is headed by Graeme Smith (30), with Ricky Ponting (29) and Steve Waugh (22) on second and third spot respectively.

The series against England will now shift to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. The third day-night Test will be played from February 24 at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. The fourth Test will also be played at this venue.