IND vs ENG: Third umpire's DRS goof-up hands Ajinkya Rahane new lifeline, exhausts England's review options

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Third umpire's DRS goof-up hands Ajinkya Rahane new lifeline

TV Umpire Anil Chaudhury on Saturday was slammed for poorly handling a DRS review taken by the England team during the second Test against India on the opening day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai which exhausted England's review options handing Ajinkya Rahane a new lifeline.

It was in the 75th over of the day, in the final hour before stumps, when Jack Leach bowled across to the leg side. Rahane looked to flick it behind but the ball popped off the pads to the fielder at short leg. England opted for a review which showed a flatline on the UtltraEdge as the ball passed the bat. Ball tracking was checked as well for a possibility of a leg-before wicket but the ball was pitched outside hence exhausting England's review options.

However, shortly later, it was checked that the ball, after popping off the pad, brushed Rahane's gloves before safely falling into the hands of the fielder, which was not checked by the third umpire.

Later, England's review was reinstated by the ICC Match Referee according to 3.6.8 of the ICC's playing conditions which states: "A Player Review categorised as 'Unsuccessful' may be reinstated by the ICC Match Referee at his/her sole discretion (if appropriate after consultation with the ICC Technical Official and/or the television broadcast director) if the Player Review could not properly be concluded due to a failure of the technology. Any such decision shall be final and shall be taken as soon as possible, being communicated to both teams once all the relevant facts have been ascertained by the ICC Match Referee. A Player Review categorised as 'Unsuccessful' shall not be reinstated if, despite any technical failures, the correct decision could still have been made using the other available technology. Similarly, a Player Review categorised as 'Unsuccessful' shall not be reinstated where the technology worked as intended, but the evidence gleaned from its use was inconclusive."

Rahane was dismissed five balls later, by Moeen Ali, almost in a similar manner to Virat Kohli's dismissal. He walked back for 67 leaving India five down for 249.